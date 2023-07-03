The Darkness announce Permission To Land 20 UK & Ireland tour dates

The Darkness have announced Uk & Irish dates. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Justin Hawkins and co have announced the UK and Irish dates which will see them play their debut album in full.

The Darkness have announced UK and Irish dates for 2023.

Justin Hawkins and co have now announced new shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 Permission To Land album, which will kick off at Belfast's Telegraph Building on 2nd December and include a date a The Roundhouse, London on 9th December.

The winter dates will see the I Believe In A Thing Called Love rockers play their album in full as well some of the band's most-loved hits.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 7th July from 9am at thedarknesslive.com.

Frontman Justin Hawkins said of the dates: “We, The Darkness, are delighted to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in the U.K. once again. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced (with additional clam notes and meanderings) in the order in which they appear on the record. We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. It will be the best show you’ll see this year. I should know, I’m the singer and also a YouTube music expert.”

The Darkness' Permission To Land 20 UK & Ireland dates for 2023:

2nd December Belfast, Telegraph Building

3rd December Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8th December – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9th December - London, Roundhouse

11th December - Glasgow, Barrowland

12th December – Manchester, New Century Hall

14th December – Bristol, Beacon

15th December – Nottingham, Rock City

16th December – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

How to buy tickets to The Darkness' UK & Ireland dates:

Tickets for The Darkness' dates go on sale on Friday 7th July from 9am at thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates.

