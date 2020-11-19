The Darkness launch Bells End craft beer collab with Signature Brew

The Darkness launch beer collab Bells End with signature brew. Picture: Press/Signature Brew

Signature Brew have joined forces with Justin Hawkins and co to release a warming winter beer for the festive season.

The Darkness have collaborated on a special Christmas beer with Signature Brew.

Bells End - which takes its name from the band's hit festive single, Christmastime (Don’t Let The Bells End), has been launch to help celebrate the season for beer and music lovers alike!

The brew promises to be a "clear, deep copper beer" with a "mouth-watering bitterness, and "sweet toffee flavours".

The Darkness and Signature Brew's collab Bells End beer. Picture: Press/ Signature Brew

The Darkness’ Dan Hawkins said: “The tasting session for Bells End went well, it was a big night and we tried every ale that we could think of. We wanted a beer that’s punchy and drinkable at the same time. Signature Brew really know their stuff and captured exactly what we were after. Bells End has got a bit of oomph to it but it’s something you can drink in the run up to Christmas and throughout the whole season. It’s a very wintery beer, it’s perfect and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Co-Founder of Signature Brew, Sam McGregor, comments: “We were really excited to brew with The Darkness, we love their music, and the experience didn’t disappoint. The band visited the brewery several times and we collaborated closely with them to find the perfect beer style and the perfect name. 2020 has been a tough one for everyone. We’ve worked with musicians throughout the year, from our socially-distanced brewery shows to enlisting bands to help deliver our now legendary Pub In A Box. As we approach the end of the year everyone needs a laugh and a tasty beer – and Bells End will definitely satisfy both.”

Find Bells End at Signature Brew’s venues, currently open for takeaway, in London's Haggerston and Walthamstow, and via www.signaturebrew.co.uk/TheDarkness

Signature Brew is on a mission: to revolutionise the quality of beer at live music events.

Launched in 2011, Signature is the world’s number one brewery for band collaboration beers, having brewed with IDLES, Mogwai, Alt-J, Slaves, Mastodon, Frank Turner, Rodney P, Enter Shikari, Sports Team, Dynamite MC and many more.

Lockdown saw Signature Brew create the award-winning Pub in a Box, hand delivered by out of work musicians (now also available in a festive edition, from £28).