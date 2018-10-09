The Cure And Radiohead Nominated For Rock ’N’ Roll Hall Of Fame

The Cure in 1987. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

The nominees for the 2019 ceremony have been announced… and voting has begun!

The Cure and Radiohead are just two of the artists that have been nominated for the 2019 Rock ’N’ Roll Hall Of Fame. The annual US celebration of all things rock will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 29 March 2019.

It’s only the second time Robert Smith and co have been nominated for the induction, having been put forward in 2012, but with 2019 marking both 40 years since the release of their first album Three Imaginary Boys and 30 years since the classic Disintegration hit the shops, it seems like it could be their time to shine..?

It could be second time lucky for Radiohead, who had their first nomination last year.

Radiohead in 1993. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Gaining their first nominations in 2019 are Akron’s finest New Wave weirdos Devo, Sheffield rockers Def Leppard, and the hugely influential British band Roxy Music.

Each artist becomes eligible for nomination 25 years after their first release - a voting committee will select a shortlist, while the public are also invited to vote for the same shortlist.

2019 Rock ’N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

The MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against The Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus And Chaka Khan

The Zombies

Fans can vote now at www.rockhall.com

2018’s ceremony saw Dire Straits, Bon Jovi and Nina Simone inducted.