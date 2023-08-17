The Cult announce tour of early material

The Cult around the time of their Dreamtime album: Billy Duffy, Jamie Stewart, Nigel Preston and Ian Astbury. Picture: Erica Echenberg/Redferns/Getty

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will be reviving the old "Death Cult" name for a series of shows in November.

The Cult's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy are to perform some of their earliest material when they revive their old incarnation Death Cult for a tour of UK and Ireland later this year.

Frontman Astbury formed the goth-punk outfit Southern Death Cult in Braford in 1981, but after a year and one album the group disbanded and the singer teamed up with guitarist Duffy to form Death Cult, issuing a self titled EP and a single God's Zoo in 1983.

The setlist for these 40th anniversary shows will be based around the three phases of the band: from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult to The Cult’s first two albums: Dreamtime (1984) and Love (1985), which spawned the hits She Sells Sanctuary and Rain.

The band have since released 11 full-length albums, including Electric and Sonic Temple.Their last studio outing was Under The Midnight Sun in 2022.

Death Cult UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2023

6th November Telegraph, Belfast

7th November 3Olympia, Dublin

9th November Foundry, Sheffield

10th November Guild of Students, Liverpool

12th November Barrowland, Glasgow

13th November Rock City, Nottingham

14th November O2 Institute, Birmingham

16th November O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17th November UEA, Norwich

18th November Albert Hall, Manchester

20th November Brixton Electric, London

21st November Brixton Electric, London

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, 18th August at 10 am BST from myticket.co.uk/artists/death-cult