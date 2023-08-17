The Cult announce tour of early material
17 August 2023, 12:59
Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will be reviving the old "Death Cult" name for a series of shows in November.
The Cult's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy are to perform some of their earliest material when they revive their old incarnation Death Cult for a tour of UK and Ireland later this year.
Frontman Astbury formed the goth-punk outfit Southern Death Cult in Braford in 1981, but after a year and one album the group disbanded and the singer teamed up with guitarist Duffy to form Death Cult, issuing a self titled EP and a single God's Zoo in 1983.
The setlist for these 40th anniversary shows will be based around the three phases of the band: from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult to The Cult’s first two albums: Dreamtime (1984) and Love (1985), which spawned the hits She Sells Sanctuary and Rain.
The band have since released 11 full-length albums, including Electric and Sonic Temple.Their last studio outing was Under The Midnight Sun in 2022.
Death Cult UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2023
- 6th November Telegraph, Belfast
- 7th November 3Olympia, Dublin
- 9th November Foundry, Sheffield
- 10th November Guild of Students, Liverpool
- 12th November Barrowland, Glasgow
- 13th November Rock City, Nottingham
- 14th November O2 Institute, Birmingham
- 16th November O2 Academy, Bournemouth
- 17th November UEA, Norwich
- 18th November Albert Hall, Manchester
- 20th November Brixton Electric, London
- 21st November Brixton Electric, London
Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, 18th August at 10 am BST from myticket.co.uk/artists/death-cult