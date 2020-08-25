The Cribs announce UK tour for June 2021

The Cribs 2020. Picture: Press

The band will be taking their new album, Night Network, on the road next year.

The Cribs have announced details of a UK tour for June 2021.

The Jarman brothers will be releasing their eighth studio album, Night Network, on 13 November and the tour itinerary will include appearances at the Roundhouse in London and an outdoor show at Halifax’s historical Piece Hall.

The Cribs UK tour dates 2021

11 June 2021 The Roundhouse, London

14 June 2021 O2 Institute, Birmingham

15 June 2021 Boiler Shop, Newcastle

17 June 2021 SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

18 June 2021 Academy, Manchester

20 June 2021 Piece Hall, Halifax

The Cribs 2021 tour dates. Picture: Press

Tickets for the dates go on pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday 26 August and on general sale at 9am on Friday 28 August.

Tickets are available via www.gigsandtours.com (London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester) and www.seetickets.com (Glasgow and Halifax).