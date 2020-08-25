The Cribs announce UK tour for June 2021

25 August 2020, 10:52 | Updated: 25 August 2020, 11:02

The Cribs 2020
The Cribs 2020. Picture: Press

The band will be taking their new album, Night Network, on the road next year.

The Cribs have announced details of a UK tour for June 2021.

The Jarman brothers will be releasing their eighth studio album, Night Network, on 13 November and the tour itinerary will include appearances at the Roundhouse in London and an outdoor show at Halifax’s historical Piece Hall.

The Cribs UK tour dates 2021

11 June 2021 The Roundhouse, London
14 June 2021 O2 Institute, Birmingham
15 June 2021 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
17 June 2021 SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
18 June 2021 Academy, Manchester
20 June 2021 Piece Hall, Halifax

The Cribs 2021 tour dates
The Cribs 2021 tour dates. Picture: Press

Tickets for the dates go on pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday 26 August and on general sale at 9am on Friday 28 August.

Tickets are available via www.gigsandtours.com (London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester) and www.seetickets.com (Glasgow and Halifax).

Latest On Radio X

Metallica perform in Antarctica on 8 December 2013

The weirdest places bands have played gigs

Features

Damon Albarn and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher "not interested" in collaborating with Damon Albarn

Liam Gallagher

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro announce homecoming show for 2021

Biffy Clyro

Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Karma Police video

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

Shortest Songs Ever: Tenacious D, Nirvana, The Smiths and The White Stripes

The best songs under 2 minutes

Features

Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order

Peter Hook on the first time Joy Division played Transmission

Joy Division

Latest Videos

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Friends star Matthew Perry in 1997

Oasis appearing on SNL, hosted by Chandler from Friends is the most 90s thing ever

Oasis

Toby Tarrant sends an open letter in Mount Rockmore bid

WATCH: Toby Tarrant writes open letter in UK Mount Rockmore bid
Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story

WATCH: Toby Tarrant is well impressed by this shark attack story
Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight sales see a spike after viral video

Sales of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight spike after viral reaction video