The Boo Radleys announce first new album in 24 years

The Boo Radleys in 2021: Sice Rowbottom, Rob Cieka and Tim Brown. Picture: Press

Keep On With Falling will be the Britpop band's first release since 1998's Kingsize.

The Boo Radleys are to release their first new album in nearly a quarter of a century.

The band - best known for their 1995 Britpop hit Wake Up Boo! - will release Keep On With Falling on 11 March.

It will mark the group's first album of all-new music since their sixth full length release, Kingsize, in October 1998.

Original members Simon "Sice" Rowbottom, Tim Brown and Rob Cieka have recorded 11 tracks, including the new single I've Had Enough, I'm Out.

Sice says of the single: "It's harmonious and melodic, as The Boo Radleys always are, and harks back to our deep, alternative 80’s influences."

The Boo Radleys - Keep On With Falling track listing

I've Had Enough I'm Out

Keep On With Falling

All Along

I Say A Lot Of Things

Tonight

A Full Syringe And Memories Of You

Call Your Name

Here She Comes Again

You And Me

I Can’t Be What You Want Me To Be

Alone Together

Songwriter and guitarist Martin Carr forged a solo career, following the dissolution of The Boo Radleys shortly after the release of Kingsize.

The band will also play their first live dates since appearing at the 1997 Reading Festival, with a tour that kicks off in Bristol on Sunday 24 October and winds up at London's Moth Club on Saturday 30 October 2021.

The Boo Radleys 2021 tour dates