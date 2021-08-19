The Boo Radleys announce their first live dates in 24 years

By Jenny Mensah

The 90s shoegaze band will take to the UK for their first tour dates in over two decades. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Boo Radleys are set to take to the stage for the first time in 24 years.

The Wallasey-formed outfit - who are most known for for their Top 10 single Wake Up Boo! - have announced the details of a UK tour, which will kick off in Bristol on 24 October.

The dates will also see the shoegaze band visit Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Birmingham, before concluding their string of gigs at London's Moth Club.

Tickets are on sale from The Boo Radleys' official website.

The Boo Radleys originally formed in Wallasey, in The Wirral, Merseyside in 1988 with Rob Harrison (drums), Simon "Sice" Rowbottom (vocals, guitar), Martin Carr (guitar, songwriting) and Timothy Brown (bass, keyboards).

They went on to release six albums in Ichabod and I (1990), Everything's Alright Forever (1992), Giant Steps (1993), Wake Up! (1995), C'Mon Kids (1996) and Kingsize (1998) before disbanding in 1999.

Their most popular track, Wake Up Boo!, featured on the band's fourth album Wake Up!

The band's original guitarist Martin Carr is no longer part of the original line-up.

See the Boo Radleys' 2021 live dates:

Sunday 24 October 2021 – Bristol, The Lanes

Monday 25 October 2021– Manchester, Night & Day Café

Tuesday 26 October 2021 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Thursday 28 October 2021– Newcastle, St Dominic’s Catholic Club

Friday 29 October 2021 – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

Saturday 30 October 2021 - London, Moth Club

