Tenacious D announce 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour
4 October 2023, 14:23
The duo will bring their Tenacious D and the Spicy Meatball Tour to Europe next year.
Tenacious D have announced the UK European dates of their 2024 Spicy Meatball Tour.
The Tribute rockers - made up of Jack Black and Kyle Glass - will head to this side of the pond in spring next year, visiting the likes of Dublin's 3Arena, Manchester's AO Arena and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.
Tickets for the string of dates go on general sale on Friday 6th October from 10am and are on pre-sale now.
Get the full tour details below and how to buy tickets.
Attention D-ciples in Europe and the UK! The Spicy Meatball Tour rolls on…— Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) October 4, 2023
Pre-sale starts NOW - password “SPICY” 🤌🍝🥵
Public on-sale is Fri, 6 Oct 10am BST / 11am CEST
Tickets @ https://t.co/cs5HdC9y3L pic.twitter.com/1pgbfXWY8c
Tenacious D's 2024 UK and European dates:
- 29th April 2024: Hovet, Stockholm
- 30th April 2024: Spektrum, Oslo
- 1st May 2024: Royal Arena, Copenhagen
- 3rd May 2024: Rockhal, Luxembourg
- 5th May 2024: 3Arena, Dublin
- 7th May 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 8th May 2024: AO Arena, Manchester
- 9th May 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 11th May 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 12th May 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 13th May 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 15th May 2024: Accor Arena, Paris
How to buy tickets to Tenacious D's UK and European tour?
The pre-sale for Tenacious D tickets is on sale NOW and the password is SPICY.
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 6th October at 10am BST and 11am CEST. Visit TenaciousD.com/tour for full live dates and more info.
