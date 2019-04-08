Tame Impala announce new UK shows

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Picture: Matt Sav/Press

Kevin Parker will bring his psych-rockers to the UK in June. Get the full info and ticket details here.

Tame Impala will return to the UK in June for two headline shows.

The Australian band, led by Kevin Parker, will bring their psychedelic rock to London and the North West for a pair of dates around the group’s Glastonbury appearance this summer.

Tame Impala will play The O2 in London on Saturday 8 June and Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on Monday 24 June.

Tickets for the two new shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 12 April.

Tickets will be available via www.gigsandtours.com.

In addition to the UK dates, Tame Impala will also play Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday 26 June and Berlin's Wuhlheie on 13 August.

The band have a summer of touring Europe lined up - aside from an appearance on Friday night at Glastonbury (28 June), they will also perform at Primavera in Barcelona on 31 May, Oya in Oslo on 8 August and Flow in Helsinki on 10 August.

At the end of March, Tame Impala issued a new track, titled Patience - it's the first glimpse of the band's forthcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2015's Currents.