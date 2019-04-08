Tame Impala announce new UK shows

8 April 2019, 20:25 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 20:29

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Picture: Matt Sav/Press

Kevin Parker will bring his psych-rockers to the UK in June. Get the full info and ticket details here.

Tame Impala will return to the UK in June for two headline shows.

The Australian band, led by Kevin Parker, will bring their psychedelic rock to London and the North West for a pair of dates around the group’s Glastonbury appearance this summer.

Tame Impala will play The O2 in London on Saturday 8 June and Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on Monday 24 June.

Tickets for the two new shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 12 April.

Tickets will be available via www.gigsandtours.com.

In addition to the UK dates, Tame Impala will also play Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday 26 June and Berlin's Wuhlheie on 13 August.

The band have a summer of touring Europe lined up - aside from an appearance on Friday night at Glastonbury (28 June), they will also perform at Primavera in Barcelona on 31 May, Oya in Oslo on 8 August and Flow in Helsinki on 10 August.

At the end of March, Tame Impala issued a new track, titled Patience - it's the first glimpse of the band's forthcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2015's Currents.

Latest On Radio X

Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Alex James of Blur, 1991

These famous bands changed their names... from what?

Features

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana

How Kurt Cobain inspired the plot of this 90s movie

Nirvana

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury 2019 ticket resale: date, details and more

Glastonbury Festival

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger in Marseille on their No Filter tour

Mick Jagger thanks hospital staff after heart valve surgery, confirms he’s "on the mend"
Catelyn and Robb Stark were murdered by the Freys, along with Robb's pregnant wife Talisa

Game of Thrones deaths ranked: From King Joffrey to the 'Red Wedding'