Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis dies

Mark Hollis in 1990. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

The frontman of the 1980s band, best known for their hit It's My Life, has died, aged 64.

Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis has died, aged 64.

His bandmate Paul Webb, said in a statement on Facebook: “Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him.

“I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.

“He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”

I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis. Musically he was a genius and it was a... Posted by Rustin Man (Official) on Monday, 25 February 2019

The band were best known for their string of 1980s hits including Talk Talk, Today and It's My Life. Talk Talk started life in the New Romantic era, touring with Duran Duran, but starting with their third album, The Colour Of Spring, in 1986, the group explored a richer sound on songs such as Life's What You Make It.

Their 1988 album Spirit Of Eden was a freeform, jazz-influenced, semi-improvised piece that led to friction with their record label EMI, but became a critically-acclaimed, hugely-influential work. Talk Talk released one more album, 1991's Laughing Stock, leaving Hollis to release one solo album in 1998 before effectively retiring from music.

Filmmaker Tim Pope, who directed many of Talk Talk's videos including It's My Life and Life's What You Make It, tweeted: "Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together."

Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6 — Tim Pope🎥 (@timpopedirector) February 25, 2019

Others paid tribute to the musician, including Dave Rowntree of Blur, Tim Burgess of the Charlatans, Matt Johnson of The The and Simon Raymonde of the label Bella Union and formerly with the Cocteau Twins.

Sad news about Mark Hollis. So much beautiful music https://t.co/5I8s98RI6F — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 25, 2019

Really sorry to hear of the death of Mark Hollis. His music was rich and deep, and a huge influence on my development as a musician. — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) February 25, 2019

Very sorry to hear the news that #MarkHollis of #TalkTalk has died. He was behind some of the finest albums of the 1980s / early 1990s. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/IoTuAkGCUf — THE THE (@thethe) February 25, 2019