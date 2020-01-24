Supergrass' 2020 reunion UK tour: Dates, support, tickets & more

The Dreaming of You band will open for Supergrass in London and Manchester, while Loup Garoux will be at all UK shows.

Last year saw Supergrass announce a best of album and a huge reunion tour, which would see them travel across the UK and Ireland in 2020.

With much of their dates sold out, Gaz Coombes and co have now announced the support acts who will be joining them as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Find out everything you need to know about their dates so far...

Who will be supporting Supergrass on ther 2020 reunion dates?

Main support comes from The Coral, who will join the Moving outfit in London and Manchester.

Loup Garoux - who are formed of members of Gorillaz, The Feeling and Ed Harcourt - will join the band on all of their other UK shows.

What dates will Supergrass play?

Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffrey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes are playing the following dates:

February

14 February- Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

15 February- Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

17 February - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

20 February - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

21 February - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

24 February - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle

26 February - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

27 February - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 February - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds - SOLD OUT

March

1 March - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds - SOLD OUT

3 March - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham - SOLD OUT

4 March - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

6 March- London, England - Alexandra Palace - SOLD OUT

7 March- London, England - Alexandra Palace

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, there are still a few dates available.

Buy tickets here.

What can you expect from the setlist?

You'll no doubt hear a career-spanning set, including everything from Alright to Caught By The Fuzz.

Their best of album, Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008, which is released today may give fans a good indication of what to expect.

