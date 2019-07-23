Sundara Karma among headliners for War Child's Safe & Sound shows

Sundara Karma. Picture: Press

The Reading four-piece are among the acts set for the War Child charity gigs to raise awareness of and funds for children affected by conflict.

War Child have announced the return of their autumn series of gigs, Safe & Sound.

Following last year's inaugural event, the charity will hold shows this year which feature a headline slot from art-rockers Sundara Karma - joined by a night of Chess Club Records artists.

See the line-up for their gig, which will take place on 28 August 2019, here:

Sundara Karma, Phoebe Green and more for War Child Safe & Sound gig. Picture: Press/ War Child

The MOBO Award-winning Stefflon Don - whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen - will also headline a show for the charity, bringing her blend of her UK grime, R&B and dancehall to the stage at EartH Hall on 4 September.

Safe & Sound is set to become an annual event celebrating the best of alternative and leftfield artists and sits alongside War Child’s February series War Child BRITs Week Together With O2, where fans have a chance to see the biggest acts in intimate venues. This year’s series raised a staggering £502,657 with sold out performances from Jess Glynne, The 1975, Bring Me The Horizon, Idles, Mabel, AJ Tracey and many more.

War Child is striving for a world where children’s lives are no longer torn apart by war. They protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict.

They aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery - helping to keep them safe, give them an education, and equip them with skills for the future.

They understand children’s needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution - from supporting Syrian children to access education, to reintegrating child soldiers in the Central African Republic and promoting justice for young people in detention in Afghanistan. Together with our partners they work in 15 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America.

They also work with children and young people to change systems and practices that affect them – campaigning on the root causes of conflict and demanding that children are at the centre of humanitarian response.

