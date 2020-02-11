The Strokes announce UK date as they share At The Door single

11 February 2020, 13:46 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 14:07

Watch the visuals for the first single to be taken from their The New Abnormal album, as they announce a gig at London's Roundhouse.

The Strokes have shared the official video for their At The Door single.

Watch its animated video above.

At The Door is the first cut to come from the band's sixth studio album, which marks their first record in seven years and follows 2013's Comedown Machine.

With it comes the announcement of a new UK date with Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti heading to London's Roundhouse on 19 February.

Fans pre-ordering The New Abnormal before 5pm on Thursday 13th Feb will gain access to a ticket pre-sale window for the London Roundhouse show, which goes on general sale at 1pm on Friday 14 February.

Pre-order The New Abnormal here.

The Strokes 2020
The Strokes 2020. Picture: Press/Jason McDonald

READ MORE: The Strokes announce festival dates for 2020

Taking to Instagram the band confirmed the album news, writing: "Yes it’s true. We have a new record, it’s called The New Abnormal and it will be out April 10th. You can pre-order, pre-save or pre-add it as this is the world we live in. Follow the link in bio to do so. Oh and this is a song off said album. It’s called At The Door. Stream it however you choose to."

READ MORE: The Strokes confirm release date for new album

See The New Abnormal's artwork, which is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

The Strokes The New Abnormal album artwork
The Strokes The New Abnormal album artwork. Picture: Press/Jean-Michel Basquiat's Bird on Money

See The New Abnormal tracklisting:

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore 9. Ode To The Mets

The Strokes’ first UK show of the decade follows previously announced shows in Berlin and Paris and precedes a clutch of new U.S dates and festival shows around the world later this year.

See The Strokes standalone European dates

14 February Berlin, DE Columbiahalle

18 February Paris, FR Olympia

19 February London, UK The Roundhouse

24 February Belfast, UK Waterfront Hall

5 March Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9 March Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

14 March Los Angeles, CA The Forum

