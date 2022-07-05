Stranger Things 4 propels Metallica's Master of Puppets up the charts

By Jenny Mensah

The 1986 Metallica song is witnessing a resurgence after being featured prominently in Stranger Things season 4 finale.

Metallica's Master of Puppets is climbing the charts after featuring in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2.

The 1986 heavy metal song, from the album of the same name is part of a pivotal scene in the show's series finale, which sees the character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) play its epic solo.

Now, perhaps unsurprisingly, the epic anthem has now reached the top of the iTunes Rock Charts, with audiences furiously searching which song features in the Stranger Things scene.

The headbanger is also currently at a respectable No.2 on the iTunes chart overall.

The Stranger Things effect has also worked its magic on Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which has stood at the top of several charts since the first volume was released.

The British singer-songwriter is known for being very private, but in a rare statement on her official website, Bush called the renewed interest in her 1985 hit, which comes from her Hounds Of Love album,"really exciting" and thanked "everyone" who had supported it.

In a post entitled Stranger Things, she begun: "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix.

"It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!"

After the British singer-songwriter revealed she was a fan of the hit sci-fi series, she added: "Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.

"I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the Stranger Things soundtrack has been shared. See the tracklisting for Volume 1 and 2 below:

Stranger Things' complete Season 4 soundtrack:

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry

2. California Dreamin' - The Beach Boys

3. Psycho Killer - Talking Heads

4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) - Dead or Alive

6. Chica Mejicanita - Mae Arnette

7. Play With Me - Extreme

8. Detroit Rock City (Single Version) - KISS

9. I Was A Teenage Werewolf - The Cramps

10. Pass The Dutchie - Musical Youth

11. Wipe Out - The Surfaris

12. Object Of My Desire (Single Version) - Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) - Falco

14. Travelin' Man - Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy - Baltimora

16. Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

17. Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version) - Rick Derringer

18. Fire and Rain - James Taylor

19. Spellbound - Siouxsie And The Banshees

20. Master of Puppets - Metallica

21. When It's Cold I'd Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese) - Moby

22. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry

Listen to the official playlist here:

