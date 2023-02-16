Sting to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy

Sting will recieve the Ivors honour this year. Picture: Martin Kierszenbaum/Press

The Police legend is set to receive the highest honour by the Ivors Academy, joining the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Kate Bush.

Sting is set to become a Follow of The Ivors Academy.

The former Police frontman will join a list of iconic songwriters such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Elton John and Kate Bush in receiving the highest honour bestowed by awards.

Sting will receive his award at The Ivors on Thursday 18th May in London.

Speaking of the announcement, Sting said: “Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

Sting is set to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty

To commemorate the Every Breath You Take singer’s fellowship, Amazon music have been announced as new title sponsors of The Ivors and also shared an exclusive demo of Sting's hit single If It’s Love.

The track is taken from his latest album, The Bridge, which offers a rare insight into the creative process of one of the world’s most eminent songwriters.

Sting becomes the twenty-third Fellow that the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history, an honour reserved for those who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation.

He joins a roster of songwriter greats including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE and Joan Armatrading MBE, and follows on from Peter Gabriel who received the award in 2022.

