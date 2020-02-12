Sleeper announce 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Smart & co-headline UK tour

Sleeper announce reissue of Smart album and headline UK tour. Picture: Press

Sleeper will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album and embark on a co-headline UK tour for 2020 with The Bluetones.

Smart, which will be re-released on June 5th 2020, will be available for the first time on Limited Coloured Vinyl, and both the CD & Vinyl come with 10 additional B-Sides and Rarities from the Smart campaign and an updated booklet insert complete with new photographs.

Sleeper's Smart album for 25th anniversary reissue. Picture: Press/Artwork

The Britpop band have also announced a co- headline UK tour in August and September 2020, where they’ll play their debut album in full with The Bluetones, who will play their Expecting To Fly album in full.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Frontwoman Louise Wener said: "We can’t believe it’s 25 years since SMART was released. On the day it came out we all jumped on the 73 bus to HMV Oxford Street to see the giant window display. Andy and Jon got a bollocking from staff for putting the vinyl at No.1 in the racks - by Saturday it ended up at No.5 - still a totally surreal feeling. We cannot wait to play this record in full and take it out on tour."

See the full track listing for Smart:

1. Inbetweener

2. Swallow

3. Delicious

4. Hunch

5. Amuse

6. Bedhead

7. Lady Love Your Countryside

8. Vegas

9. Poor Flying Man

10. Alice In Vain

11. Twisted

12. Pyrotechnician (I Think I Love You)

BONUS CD:

13. Bedside Manners

14. Tatty

15. Little Annie

16. It's Wrong of You to Breed

17. One Girl Dreaming

18. Alice In Vain 7” Single version

19. Hymn To Her

20. Big Nurse

21. Ha Ha You're Dead

22. Bank

See Sleeper & The Bluetones' 2020 UK Headline Tour Dates:

AUGUST

28th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

29th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

SEPTEMBER

4th - O2 Academy, Newcastle

5th - O2 Academy, Leeds

11th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

12th - O2 Academy, Bristol

18th - Ritz, Manchester

19th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London