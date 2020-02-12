Sleeper announce 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Smart & co-headline UK tour
12 February 2020, 11:25 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 13:11
Sleeper will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album and embark on a co-headline UK tour for 2020 with The Bluetones.
Sleeper will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album Smart with a deluxe re-issue.
Smart, which will be re-released on June 5th 2020, will be available for the first time on Limited Coloured Vinyl, and both the CD & Vinyl come with 10 additional B-Sides and Rarities from the Smart campaign and an updated booklet insert complete with new photographs.
The Britpop band have also announced a co- headline UK tour in August and September 2020, where they’ll play their debut album in full with The Bluetones, who will play their Expecting To Fly album in full.
Tickets are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Frontwoman Louise Wener said: "We can’t believe it’s 25 years since SMART was released. On the day it came out we all jumped on the 73 bus to HMV Oxford Street to see the giant window display. Andy and Jon got a bollocking from staff for putting the vinyl at No.1 in the racks - by Saturday it ended up at No.5 - still a totally surreal feeling. We cannot wait to play this record in full and take it out on tour."
See the full track listing for Smart:
1. Inbetweener
2. Swallow
3. Delicious
4. Hunch
5. Amuse
6. Bedhead
7. Lady Love Your Countryside
8. Vegas
9. Poor Flying Man
10. Alice In Vain
11. Twisted
12. Pyrotechnician (I Think I Love You)
BONUS CD:
13. Bedside Manners
14. Tatty
15. Little Annie
16. It's Wrong of You to Breed
17. One Girl Dreaming
18. Alice In Vain 7” Single version
19. Hymn To Her
20. Big Nurse
21. Ha Ha You're Dead
22. Bank
See Sleeper & The Bluetones' 2020 UK Headline Tour Dates:
AUGUST
28th - O2 Academy, Glasgow
29th - O2 Institute, Birmingham
SEPTEMBER
4th - O2 Academy, Newcastle
5th - O2 Academy, Leeds
11th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
12th - O2 Academy, Bristol
18th - Ritz, Manchester
19th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London