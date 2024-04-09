Shop for Radio X merch on our brand new store!

On Air Now
9 April 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 18:03
The brand new merch store is here for all your Radio X needs.
From hoodies and tees to water bottles and phone cases, we've just launched a new range of Radio X merch for every occasion.
Just take a look at some of the goodies on offer at the Official Radio X Merch Store here.
The old Dutch Umbrella... the Mongolian Telephone... the Peruvian Banana... You won’t be able to get enough of these Mexican Handbags, now on an actual bag. If you’re a regular listener of Johnny Vaughan’s 4-7 Thang, you’ll be familiar with the bizarre phrases which you can come up with every time you go shopping. Find out more here
Made from 100% organic ring-spun cotton, this unisex t-shirt is a total must-have and features a happy guitar doing what he does best - rocking out. It's high-quality, super comfy, and best of all—eco-friendly. Find out more here
Who knew that the softest hoodie you'll ever own comes with such a cool design - and it's factually correct, too. You won't regret buying this classic streetwear piece of apparel with a convenient pouch pocket and warm hood for chilly evenings. Find out more here
This organic ribbed beanie is stylish, practical, and eco-friendly, making it an absolute must-have for your hat selection. Thanks to its breathable lightweight fabric, you can wear it both indoors and outdoors. Find out more
Whether you're drinking your morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between—this mug's for you! It's sturdy and glossy with a vivid print that'll withstand the microwave and dishwasher. Find out more
This premium phone case is made for all minimalist style lovers. It’s classy and lightweight but will certainly do the job when it comes to keeping your phone safe. Find out more
Over 1,000 new Craptic brainteasers, for fans of the popular long-running Saturday morning quiz on The Chris Moyles Show.
Now for the first time, you can unscramble Craptic clues that lead to movies, TV shows, bands, books, comedians and filmstars. There's oh-so-much fun ahead with this craptastic range of new categories to play anytime, anywhere and with anyone.
Put yourself to the Craptic test. Find out more here
Get your own Radio X water bottle and stay on trend while keeping hydrated! Find out more