Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison’s joint hologram tour: UK dates, tickets & more info

Roy Orbison in 1965 and Buddy Holly in 1958. Picture: David Farrell/Redfern & Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The late Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison appear together as holograms in The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour. Find out where they will visit and how to buy tickets.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will embark on UK & Irish tour dates in hologram form this year.

The late Pretty Woman legend and Not Fade Away rocker will be brought to life together in The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour for the first time by production company BASE Hologram.

The live dates will allow fans to witness both artists, accompanied by living musicians.

See the full live dates here...

See the Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Hologram UK tour dates:

7 October: 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland -

8 October: -Waterfront Hall - Belfast, Ireland

10 October: Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

11 October: O2 Apollo - Manchester, England

12 October: M&S Arena 2 - Liverpool, England

13 October: First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

14 October: Bonus Arena - Hull, England

16 October: Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland

17 October: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

18 October: International Centre - Bournemouth, England

21 October: Royal Centre - Nottingham, England

22 October: Brighton Centre - Brighton, England

23 October: Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, England

24 October: Hammersmith Apollo - London, England

READ MORE: The best supergroups of all time

Find out about Pippa's hilarious date to The Buddy Holly musical:

Watch Weezer sing a barber shop quartet version of Buddy Holly: