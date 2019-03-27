Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison’s joint hologram tour: UK dates, tickets & more info
27 March 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 14:06
The late Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison appear together as holograms in The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour. Find out where they will visit and how to buy tickets.
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will embark on UK & Irish tour dates in hologram form this year.
The late Pretty Woman legend and Not Fade Away rocker will be brought to life together in The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour for the first time by production company BASE Hologram.
The live dates will allow fans to witness both artists, accompanied by living musicians.
See the full live dates here...
Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 March 2019 from 9am at royandbuddy.com
See the Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Hologram UK tour dates:
7 October: 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland -
8 October: -Waterfront Hall - Belfast, Ireland
10 October: Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England
11 October: O2 Apollo - Manchester, England
12 October: M&S Arena 2 - Liverpool, England
13 October: First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
14 October: Bonus Arena - Hull, England
16 October: Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland
17 October: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England
18 October: International Centre - Bournemouth, England
21 October: Royal Centre - Nottingham, England
22 October: Brighton Centre - Brighton, England
23 October: Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, England
24 October: Hammersmith Apollo - London, England
