Rose McGowan addresses abuse claims against ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson circa 2000. Picture: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The actress and activist, who was was engaged to Manson for two years before they separated in 2001, has spoken out about the allegations.

Rose McGowan has spoken out following the allegations of abuse made against her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson.

The Charmed star was engaged to Manson for two years, but the pair separated in 2001. Following allegations made by Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood and three other women, McGowan released a video to share her support and stand with Manson's accusers.

She captioned the video with a statement, which read: "I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson. When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit."

The 47-year-old added: "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more."

In the video itself McGowan said she did not suffer abuse or maltreatment at Manson's hands, but added her own experience had "no bearing" on the allegations.

“When he was with me, he was not like that,” she said. "But that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others, before or after."

She added: "It takes time to come forward and, again, I am proud – proud of these women and anybody who stands against an abuser".

McGowan's words come after Evan Rachel Wood and three others accused Manson of abuse on Monday 1 February.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lies.

"I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Evan Rachel Wood previously testified to Congress about sexual, domestic abuse which she suffered at the hands of an ex-partner, who at the time she had not named.

She spoke as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act implemented in all 50 states.

Marilyn Manson has since denied the claims, calling them "horrible distortions of reality" and adding that his relationships "have always been entirely consensual".

See his full statement below:

Manson has been dropped from his record label Loma Vista and removed from various TV projects including American Gods and Creepshow.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

lwa.org.uk

Relate

relate.org.uk

Rape Crisis

Tel: 0808 802 9999

rapecrisis.org.uk

Women Against Rape

womenagainstrape.net

Victim Support:

Tel: 08 08 16 89 111

victimsupport.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

Tel: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk