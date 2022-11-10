Razorlight announce 2023 UK tour dates

Razorlight in 2022: Björn Ågren, Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows and Carl Delemo. Picture: Press

The "classic" line-up of the band - Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Delemo - are to head out on tour for the first time in a decade.

Razorlight have announced details of a UK tour for 2023 - which will see the "classic" line-up of the band perform live for the first time in ten years.

Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Delemo will hit the road in April next year for a string of dates that includes shows at Albert Hall Manchester, Rock City Nottingham and O2 Academy Brixton.

Razorlight UK Tour Dates 2023

14th April - O2 Academy, Birmingham

15th April - NX, Newcastle

17th April - O2 Academy, Leeds

18th April - Barrowland, Glasgow

19th April - Albert Hall, Manchester

21st April - Rock City, Nottingham

22nd April - UEA , Norwich

23rd April - The Leadmill, Sheffield

25th April - O2 Academy, Oxford

26th April - O2 Academy, Bristol

28th April - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

29th April - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tickets on sale at 10am on the 18th November at www.razorlightofficial.com.

Drummer Burrows left the band in 2009 while Ågren and Dalemo quit in 2011, but the line-up that recorded 2006's self-titled album and Slipway Fires from 2008 reconvened in June 2021 for a special streamed concert.

“My trust with Andy was at absolute zero so to get that back was really inspiring,” Borrell said in a statement. “That’s never happened before and it made me think a lot about my life, like if I can get my trust back with Andy, I could do it with anybody.”

The story of the band's reunion and reconciliation has been told in the documentary Razorlight: Fall To Pieces, which premiered at the Raindance Film Festival at the end of October.

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” added Burrows. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life, that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind.”

He went on: “While our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing, when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens. I’m so grateful to have him and the band back in my life."

Razorlight in 2022. Picture: Press

The tour announcement comes as the band ready a new compilation, titled Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight.

The collection, which is released on 9th December, will bring together eleven of their best tracks and two news songs, You Are Entering The Human Heart and Violence Forever?. It's available to pre-order here.