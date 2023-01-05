Radio X kicks off 2023 with fresh new schedule

Radio X is kicking off 2023 with a fresh new schedule, with some of its most popular presenters landing new shows.

The move builds on a solid trajectory of growth for Radio X, with Issy Panayis, Dan O’Connell, Elspeth Pierce, Adam Brown and James Hall all moving to new timeslots on the station, and new signing Sophie Sveinsson joining the weekend line-up.

Issy Panayis, who joined Radio X in 2016 before moving onto the coveted early breakfast slot in 2018 where she has built a strong following, moves up the daytime line-up to become the new host of weekdays from 1pm to 4pm on Radio X.

Dan O’Connell steps up to take the reins of the prestigious Radio X Evening Show, which is home to exclusive artist interviews as well as the biggest indie bangers and the very best new music in the genre. Dan, who currently hosts afternoons on Radio X, has been a huge part of the station since it launched in 2015, and has been with the X brand since 2010.

Adam Brown, who joined the station in 2020 as the host of the Monday to Thursday late night show, will take the reins on early breakfast, hosting weekdays 4am – 6:30am.

Elspeth Pierce moves onto the weekday line-up, as the new host of Radio X Chilled, weeknights from 10pm to 1am.

At the weekends, James Hall takes on Early Breakfast, as the new host of Saturdays and Sundays, 6am to 8am.

Radio X also welcomes new signing Sophie Sveinsson, who joins the weekend line-up. She becomes the brand new host of Radio X Chilled on Sunday nights, 10pm to 1am.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “I’m thrilled to reveal a refreshed schedule for Radio X in 2023. Dan O’Connell has been with Radio X since day one and absolutely lives and breathes the music we play. He’s the perfect person to take the reins of the legendary Radio X Evening Show.

I’m also really delighted that Issy Panayis is stepping up into the Radio X daytime line-up. Issy has made a big impression here since she joined in 2016 and consistently delivers incredibly strong audience figures, so this is massively well-deserved.

Likewise Elspeth Pierce, James Hall and Adam Brown are hugely popular with our listeners, and I’m sure they’ll be brilliant as they take on big new shows.

Finally we’re delighted to welcome Sophie Sveinsson to Radio X - she’s a highly talented broadcaster who loves her music, and she’ll be a great fit for the station.”

