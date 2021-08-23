Radio X counts down the Top 100 of The 00s this Bank Holiday

This August Bank Holiday Monday, Radio X will be counting down some of the most played songs of the 00s. Tune in for our epic celebration of the decade.

It was the start of a new millennium... and the decade that introduced Kings Of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs, Florence + The Machine and Arctic Monkeys.

Guitar music made a comeback with the likes of The Strokes, Razorlight and The Killers, nu-metal conquered the world and artists like Gorillaz and The Streets reinvented British music.

Whether you were listening to the confessional torch songs of Amy Winehouse or the epic anthems of Snow Patrol... feeling the slick grooves of OutKast, or charging onto the dance floor for The Fratellis or The Dandy Warhols... there'll be something for you.

On Bank Holiday Monday, we'll look back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 00s- with stats provided by PPL.

Which songs make up our most played tracks of the 00s? Listen to Radio X on Monday 30 August to find out!

Proceedings kick off at 10am with Polly James, before Dan O'Connell takes over at 1pm. At 4pm, Dan Gasser will take you into the final stretch of our countdown, revealing the No 1 song just before 7pm.

Your hosts for Radio X's Top 100 Of The 00s - Dan O'Connell, Polly James and Dan Gasser. Picture: Radio X

Every song in our Top 100 Of The 00s was released between the start of 2000 and the end of 2009 and is based on UK radio play in the 21st century. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months.

And every song will transport you right back to where you were when the Millennium Bug failed to bite.

