PJ Harvey announces huge Gunnersbury Park show for 2024

PJ Harvey will play a huge UK show next year. Picture: Steve Gullick

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter will play an outdoor London show nest year. Find out how to buy tickets.

PJ Harvey has announced a special outdoor London gig for 2024.

The two time Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Gunnersbury Park for a special show on Sunday 18th August 2024.

The date, which will be curated by PJ Harvey herself, includes special guests Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th October at 9am.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far, including tickets, presale, support acts and more.

When is PJ Harvey's London gig?

PJ Harvey is set to play a one-off show in London on 18th August 2024.

Speaking about the special show PJ Harvey said: “I’m grateful to Gunnersbury Park for inviting me to curate this event. I have chosen what I feel to be some of the most exciting artists working today. With them I hope to be able to give the audience an emotional, heartening and uplifting experience.”

How to buy tickets for PJ Harvey's London gig:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th October at 9am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com/uk. The pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 25th October at 9am BST. Sign up here to get access.

Who's supporting PJ Harvey on her London gig?

PJ Harvey will be joined in Gunnersbury Park by special guests; Big Thief, GRAMMY-nominated indie-folk band from Brooklyn, New York comprised of Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia.

They'll be joined by Essex-born singer-songwriter Tirzah, who will showcase songs from her latest album triplove9...???

Also at the special gig will be renowned composer Shida Shahab, who said of the news: “I am really excited to be supporting the inspiring and brilliant PJ Harvey, along with other really nice acts, at Gunnersbury Park in London next August, where we will be performing music from my recent album Living Circle.”

West London's Gunnersbury Park will play host to the likes of Tom Grennan and Blossoms on Saturday 10th August 2024 and this year saw huge shows from the likes of boygenius and Limp Bizkit.