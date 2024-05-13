Jane's Addiction announce special intimate UK show for 2024

13 May 2024, 15:24

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell in 2023
Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell in 2023. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Perry Farrell and co will play an intimate show in London this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jane’s Addiction have announced an intimate show in London this month.

The Been Caught Stealing rockers are set to play their UK & European dates in May and June 2024 and will now kick off the tour with an opening date at London's Bush Hall.

Perry Farrell and co will take to intimate Shepherds Bush venue, before playing two nights at Camden's Roundhouse in the capital on 27th and 29th of May respectively.

Limited tickets are available now.

After their London dates, the Just Because alt icons will head to Glasgow's Barrowland and the Manchester O2 Apollo, before playing dates in Hamburg, Cologne, Paris, Dublin and Luxembourg.

See Jane’s Addiction's 2024 UK and European tour dates:

  • 23rd May 2024 – London, Bush Hall - JUST ADDED
  • 27th May 2024 – London, Roundhouse
  • 29th May 2024 – London, Roundhouse
  • 31st May 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 2nd June 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 6th June 2024 – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit
  • 24th June 2024 – Paris, Olympia
  • 25th June 2024 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
  • 28th June 2024 – Dublin, Trinity College
  • 3rd July 2024 - Luxembourg, Rockhal

