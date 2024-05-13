Jane's Addiction announce special intimate UK show for 2024

By Jenny Mensah

Perry Farrell and co will play an intimate show in London this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jane’s Addiction have announced an intimate show in London this month.

The Been Caught Stealing rockers are set to play their UK & European dates in May and June 2024 and will now kick off the tour with an opening date at London's Bush Hall.

Perry Farrell and co will take to intimate Shepherds Bush venue, before playing two nights at Camden's Roundhouse in the capital on 27th and 29th of May respectively.

Limited tickets are available now.

London, we’re playing an intimate show on May 23 at Bush Hall. Limited tickets available. Get them belowhttps://t.co/dJ4D4m6Ift pic.twitter.com/ztkJSUYeWw — Jane's Addiction (@janesaddiction) May 10, 2024

After their London dates, the Just Because alt icons will head to Glasgow's Barrowland and the Manchester O2 Apollo, before playing dates in Hamburg, Cologne, Paris, Dublin and Luxembourg.

See Jane’s Addiction's 2024 UK and European tour dates: