Peter Gabriel: 2023 tour dates, ticket info and more

Peter Gabriel will tour in 2023. Picture: Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

The former Genesis frontman and acclaimed solo artist has announced his first live shows in more than a decade.

Peter Gabriel has announced his first European tour in almost a decade.

The former lead singer of Genesis is set to head out on the road next spring for the 22-date i/o The Tour, which kicks off on 18th May 2023 in Krakow, Poland.

The dates will showcase new material from Gabriel's forthcoming album i/o, which is the follow-up to 2011's New Blood.

Gabriel said: "It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Gabriel - whose solo career includes the hits Sledgehammer, Games Without Frontiers and the duet with Kate Bush, Don't Give Up - will be joined on the run by his regular band members Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Peter Gabriel i/o tour 2023 European dates:

18th May TAURON Arena, Krakow, Poland

20th May Verona Arena, Verona, Italy

21st May Mediolanum Arena, Milan, Italy

23rd May AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

24th May Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

26th May Waldbuehne, Berlin, Germany

28th May Koenigsplatz, Munich, Germany

30th May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

31st May Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

2nd June Koengen, Bergen, Norway

5th June Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6th June Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

8th June Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

10th June Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

12th June Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

13th June Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

15th June Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France

17th June Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

19th June The O2, London, UK

22nd June OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

23rd June AO Arena, Manchester, UK

25th June 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 11th November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk.

This summer saw Gabriel honoured with the Silver Clef award for his outstanding contribution to music.

He said of the accolade: “I’m delighted to receive the O2 Silver Clef award. I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future.

"It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions."