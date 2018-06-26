Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled London Date

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. Picture: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Eddie Vedder and co have confirmed a new date for their gig at The O2, London. Get all of the new details here.

Pearl Jam have announced the date for their rescheduled London gig.

The grunge icons will take to The O2 on 17 July, after postponing their show earlier this month.

The rescheduled June 19th show at the @TheO2 will now take place on July 17th at the same venue. All tickets from the original date will remain valid. Please contact your point of purchase for all ticket enquiries.



Thank you for your understanding & support. See you there! pic.twitter.com/vXmMAa22UV — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 25, 2018

The band were forced to cancel their second date at the London venue earlier this month after their frontman "totally lost his voice".

Taking to Twitter at the time, they wrote: "Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London. The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July.

"Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates".

Attention London: Tonight’s show at The O2 has been postponed. Rescheduled date is TBD. Our biggest apologies and thank you for your understanding. #PJLIVE2018 pic.twitter.com/MLBrE5aRZ8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 19, 2018

Watch Eddie Vedder crowd surf at their Amsterdam gig:

All tickets from Pearl Jam's original date at The O2 will remain valid.