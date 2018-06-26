Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled London Date

26 June 2018, 11:47

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. Picture: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Eddie Vedder and co have confirmed a new date for their gig at The O2, London. Get all of the new details here.

Pearl Jam have announced the date for their rescheduled London gig.

The grunge icons will take to The O2 on 17 July, after postponing their show earlier this month.

The band were forced to cancel their second date at the London venue earlier this month after their frontman "totally lost his voice".

Taking to Twitter at the time, they wrote: "Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London. The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July.

"Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates".

Watch Eddie Vedder crowd surf at their Amsterdam gig:

All tickets from Pearl Jam's original date at The O2 will remain valid.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher At Finsbury Park: Stage Times, Support Acts & More
Dave Grohl speaks to Radio X's Gordon Smart

VIDEO: We've All Been Saying Dave Grohl's Name Wrong

Liam Gallagher 2017

Why Liam Gallagher Doesn't Think The C-Word Is Offensive...

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled London Date