Paramore: It's "ridiculous" to be first female-fronted band to win a Grammy

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro. Picture: Atlantic Records/Press

The band have responded to their "historic" win at last weekend's ceremony in Los Angeles, claimimg it's a triumph for inclusivity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Paramore have reacted to their Grammy win for Best Rock Album and hope that their triumph will act as a reminder to make "rock and alternative spaces more inclusive".

The trio - fronted by Hayley Williams, alongside guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro - became the first female-fronted act to win the prize at the prestigious ceremony for their recent release This Is Why.

The album beat Foo Fighters‘ But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet‘s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons and Queens Of The Stone Age’s In Times New Roman.

Reflecting on the win, Paramore posted on Instagram: “First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making This Is Why such a moment for us, 20 years into our career.

"Our band won two Grammys last night, sitting together in Zac's living room, dressed in our regular clothes (yes, we saw the empty red carpet meme)."

They continued: "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category.

"Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honour for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

Commenting on their recent split from their label Atlantic Records, they concluded: “Some of you will know that This Is Why was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records.

"To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music.”

Fans feared the band had split when they deleted all their social media posts and website, followed by the cancellation of a number of planned performances.

However, they recently returned with a cover of Burning Down The House for a Talking Heads tribute album.