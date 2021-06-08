Over 25s can now book the vaccine - let The X Factor memes commence

A young person getting the Covid jab and X Factor star Wagner. Picture: 1. Hollie Adams/Getty Images 2. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Twitter reacted hilariously to the news that over 25s are now able to book the COVID-19 jab, by sharing a ton of X Factor memes. Get the best here.

This week say the Government announce that Over 25s in England could now book their COVID vaccines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the age group would be able to book their jab from Tuesday (8 June) in a statement to MPs in the Commons.

The news grabbed plenty of young people's attention, not just because they are desperate for life to get back to normal, but because people on Twitter reacted in the best way they know how: by sharing loads of hilarious memes.

Many rushed to the social media platform to make comparisons between the over 25s waiting for the vaccine and The X Factor Overs category, which naturally included anyone 25 and over.

Remind yourself of some X Factor faves such as Wagner, Steve Brookstein and Sam Bailey in these hilarious memes.

Sophie Thompson joked: "Over 25s, be happy that you can get your vaccine but also remember that if this were x factor you’d be in the old category. Stay humble".

Over 25s, be happy that you can get your vaccine but also remember that if this were x factor you’d be in the old category. Stay humble — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) June 7, 2021

Daniel compared waiting for the website to accept them to the Over 25s waiting to see if they'd got through at Judges Houses.

waiting for the nhs website to update and allow over 25s to book their vaccine appointment pic.twitter.com/7BlZfNcjaU — Daniel (@notweedaniel) June 8, 2021

Lottie joked: "first time i've ever wanted to be in the over 25s category on the x factor"

first time i've ever wanted to be in the over 25s category on the x factor — char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) June 7, 2021

Harrison used a selection of photos, which included Wagner and Sam Bailey, with the caption: "It's our vaccine time baby".

It’s our vaccine time baby pic.twitter.com/Pmu1OdL8nt — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) June 7, 2021

And the vaccine news, definitely had a lot of people re-thinking the fairness of the X Factor category on the whole.

Tasha said: "Remember on the X factor when the over 25s category sounded ancient".

Remember on the X factor when the over 25s category sounded ancient 😭 — ᴛᴀꜱʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪꜱᴇ 🏳️‍🌈 (@eds_afterglow) June 8, 2021

Dan remarked: "X Factor really had an over 25s category and acted like they were pensioners".

X Factor really had an over 25s category and acted like they were pensioners — Dan Kellett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanKellettPNE) June 7, 2021

Rhys said: "Now that over 25s can have their vaccine in England.... why was this even a category in X Factor? Why did they lump such a vast age group for "over 25s" and I swear some deemed them write offs".

Now that over 25s can have their vaccine in England.... why was this even a category in X Factor? Why did they lump such a vast age group for "over 25s" and I swear some deemed them write offs#xfactor pic.twitter.com/TjJtkKgxIu — Rhysy Ron Roulash🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌈 (@Rhys_fantastico) June 7, 2021

