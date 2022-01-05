Noddy Holder wants original Slade line-up reunion for Glastonbury

Noddy Holder wants to see the original line-up of Slade play Glastonbury. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former lead singer of the glam rock band has shared his hopes of the band's original members playing Glastonbury's iconic Sunday legends slot.

Noddy Holder wants the original line up of Slade to play Glastonbury Festival.

The former frontman of the 70s glam rock band has talked about his big plans for the band, who's festive hit Merry Xmas Everybody, has been permanent fixture in our Christmases since it was released in 1973.

The band's original members Don Powell, Jim Lea and Noddy Holder are no longer in the group, leaving just Dave Hill in the band with John Berry, Russell Keefe and Alex Bines.

However, speaking to The Sun, Holder said: "It would be amazing if we could work out our differences. I think we’d probably all have to go in on a coach each. Or we’d all have to have a changing room or caravan each.

"And maybe we’d have to have glass barriers between us on stage so that there would be no fisticuffs on stage."

Referring to the fact that Dave Hill sacked Don Powell from his revamped version of the band, he added: “I think it’s a long time before they get talking again. But that happens in rock ’n’ roll bands. If it’s not one crisis, it’s another.”

People might think of Slade as one hit wonders, but the band actually released five No.1 albums and six No.1 singles in Coz I Luv You, Take Me back 'Ome, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize, Skweeze Me Pleeze Me and and of course Merry Xmas Everybody.

If Slade did go on to play the iconic legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, they would join the likes of Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Ritchie and Kylie Minogue to fill the slot.

This year will see Motown and The Supremes legend Diana Ross play the slot at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on 26th June 2022.

Ms Ross said of the announcement: “I’m so excited and grateful to finally know, that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs, Sunday, June 26, 2022.”

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish is the first headliner to be confirmed for the festival, which will make her the festivals youngest ever solo headliner.

