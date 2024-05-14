Elbow "ready" for Manchester Co-Op Live show tonight: Get the stage times

Elbow are set to play the new Manchester venue. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The One Day Like This band are set to play the new venue, which has been marred by technical issues.

Elbow are set to play the Manchester Co-Op Live tonight (14th May).

The brand new venue has been experiencing setbacks after it was forced to postpone several gigs due to failed tests.

However, the problems seem to officially be ironed out as the Grounds For Divorce outfit are set to play the venue this Tuesday.

Taking to X last night (13th May), Guy Garvey and co old their fans: "Ready for tomorrow at @TheCoopLive arena. See you there."

The Manchester band's homecoming gig, which is part of their 2024 Audio Vertigo Tour, sees them support their 10th studio album of the same name.

Doors at the new venue will open tonight at 6.30pm and the show is said to start at 7.30pm.

Visit the Co-Op Live arena website for information of how to get to the venue, which is located on the Etihad Campus, a short distance from Central Manchester.

Acts who's gigs were previously affected at the venue include Olivia Rodrigo, Take That and Keane.

Releasing a statement on X at the time, the venue - which is run by Oak View Group - began: "Ticket holders and fans,

"Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue. This time will allow for for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling.

"We have worked with promoters to limit the impact on fans, keeping as many shows as possible in Manchester."

The venue added: "Ticket holders for each event will be contacted by their point of purchase and refunds will be available if preferred.

"At this time, we don not expect further impact on our opening season.

"We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticket holders.

"We know you've incurred significant disruption, and are finding a way to help make it right.

"We are taking the pause to think about the best ways to do that."