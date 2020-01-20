My Chemical Romance announce UK gig the weekend before Glastonbury

Gerard Way and co have confirmed they'll be playing a show in Milton Keynes on 20 June, just before Glastonbury takes place.

My Chemical Romance have announced their live return to the UK.

The Welcome To The Black Parade rockers released a video which confirms a date at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on 20 June 2020.

They captioned the video: "An Offering..." along with the hashtag "#MCRMK".

The dates occur the weekend before Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28 June 2020.

The news comes after Gerard Way and co teased a UK date in June, leading fans to speculate they would perform at Download Festival or the Somerset festival.

A video teaser shared by the Teenagers outfit saw since the new year the Union Jack flag flash up amongst various pagan-looking symbols and figures.

One eagle eyed fan on Twitter happened to notice that the alternate symbols in the clip are part of the Theban alphabet, and spell out the word June.

Now the band have announced the Milton Keynes date, it's looking unlikely that they will appear at Download in Donington Park, Leicestershire, which takes place from 12-14 this year.

MCR also have five gigs confirmed for March, two in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, as reported by Glasto Feed, Emily Eavis recently told a fan on Instagram that an announcement is "on its way".

Emily Eavis responds to fan and says Glastonbury 2020 announcement is "on its way". Picture: Instagram/Emily Eavis

