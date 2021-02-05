Mick Fleetwood claims he can't remember two whole years due to cocaine

Fleetwood Mac in 1976 just after the recording of the huge hit album Rumours: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham. Picture: CBS via Getty Images

The founder member of Fleetwood Mac says that some of the 1970s is a blank to him now.

Rock legend Mick Fleetwood claims that he can't remember two years of his life, thanks to his fondness for cocaine at the time.

The drummer and founding member of Fleetwood Mac has revealed there was a lengthy period after making their classic 1977 album Rumours where he has no recollection of what he did.

"There's no doubt we were well equipped with the marching powder," Fleetwood told Classic Rock magazine. "I was the party animal in the band, for sure. I would venture to say Stevie [Nicks] was a close second."

A big night out for Fleetwood Mac at the Los Angeles Rock Awards on 1 September 1977, the year of Rumours' huge success. Picture: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He went on: "That's a well-worn fairytale that gets more like a war story, that gets more and more aggrandised.

"I'm not minimalising the fact that we were definitely partaking in that lifestyle.

"But these weren't a bunch of people crawling across the floor with green froth coming out of their mouths, we were working, you know?

"That went on for a long, long time, Stevie Nicks has addressed it, so I'm not divulging anything that she hasn't spoken about.

"It got out of hand way after the making of Rumours. I remember not working for two years. I can't even remember what I did."

Stevie Nicks has previously claimed: "All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict.

"I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”