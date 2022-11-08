Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon & Slipknot to headline Download 2023

Metaliica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will headline Download Festival 2023. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen 2. Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty 3. Venla Shalin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Download has announced its headliners and line-up for 2023. Find out who's playing the Donington Park festival and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Download Festival has announced its headliners for 2023.

The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park - all return for 2023 with three incredible headliners across a four night special edition.

Metallica will play the festival for the first time in over 10 years, with headline slots on the Thursday and Saturday night, Bring Me The Horizon topping the bill on Friday night and Slipknot bringing the festival to a thunderous close on the Sunday night.

Find out everything you need to know about Download so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Metallica’s James Hetfield dresses up as Eddie from Stranger Things for Halloween

When is Download Festival 2023?

Download Festival takes place from 8th - 11th June 2023.

Who’s headlining Download festival in 2023?

Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will headline Download Festival 2023.

Metallica will play two nights at the festival, but promise to play two epic non-repeat performances.

When are Download 2023 tickets on sale?

Download tickets go on general sale on Thursday 10th November from 10am at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

Pre-sales are open now.

Three Days Grace are performing at the special 20th Edition of @DownloadFest in June 2023. #DL20



Tickets available this Thursday at 10am GMT 🤘 https://t.co/W0bqa6AxOX pic.twitter.com/awrTmTgeR8 — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) November 7, 2022

READ MORE - Corey Taylor: Slipknot wanted to make amends with Joey Jordison before his death

Download Festival’s Andy Copping says: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat. We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable lineup, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”

Who’s on the Download 2023 line-up?

METALLICA

BRING ME THE HORIZON

SLIPKNOT

ALEXISONFIRE

ARCHITECTS

AS DECEMBER FALLS

SKING ALEXANDRIA

AVIVA

BAMBIE THUG

BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT

BEHEMOTH

BLACKGOLD

BLIND CHANNEL

BLOODYWOOD

BRUTUS

CRASHFACE

CRAWLERS

DEAD SARA

DISTURBED

ELVANA

ENOLA GAY

EVANESCENCE

FEVER 333

FIXATION

GHOST

GRAPHIC NATURE

GWAR

HAWXX

INGESTED

I PREVAIL

JAZMIN BEAN

KID BOOKIE

KID KAPICHI

LAKE MALICE

LORNA SHORE

MOD SUN

MONUMENTS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

MUNICIPAL WASTE

NOTHING, NOWHERE

NOVA TWINS

PARKWAY DRIVE

PENDULUM

PLACEBO

POLARIS

PUPIL SLICER

SEETHER SIM

SIMPLE PLAN

SOEN

SOUL GLO

STAND ATLANTIC

SET IT OFF

STRAY FROM THE PATH

TAYLOR ACORN

TERROR THE BLACKOUT

THE DISTILLERS

THE MEFFS

THREE DAYS GRACE

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ

VV

WITCH FEVER

WITHIN TEMPTATION

Last year's Download festival was headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro and featured performances from the likes of A Day To Remember, Skidred, The Distillers and more.