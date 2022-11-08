Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon & Slipknot to headline Download 2023
8 November 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 14:03
Download has announced its headliners and line-up for 2023. Find out who's playing the Donington Park festival and how to buy tickets.
Download Festival has announced its headliners for 2023.
The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park - all return for 2023 with three incredible headliners across a four night special edition.
Metallica will play the festival for the first time in over 10 years, with headline slots on the Thursday and Saturday night, Bring Me The Horizon topping the bill on Friday night and Slipknot bringing the festival to a thunderous close on the Sunday night.
Find out everything you need to know about Download so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
When is Download Festival 2023?
Download Festival takes place from 8th - 11th June 2023.
Who’s headlining Download festival in 2023?
Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will headline Download Festival 2023.
Metallica will play two nights at the festival, but promise to play two epic non-repeat performances.
When are Download 2023 tickets on sale?
Download tickets go on general sale on Thursday 10th November from 10am at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.
Pre-sales are open now.
Three Days Grace are performing at the special 20th Edition of @DownloadFest in June 2023. #DL20— Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) November 7, 2022
Tickets available this Thursday at 10am GMT 🤘 https://t.co/W0bqa6AxOX pic.twitter.com/awrTmTgeR8
Download Festival’s Andy Copping says: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat. We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable lineup, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”
Who’s on the Download 2023 line-up?
- METALLICA
- BRING ME THE HORIZON
- SLIPKNOT
- ALEXISONFIRE
- ARCHITECTS
- AS DECEMBER FALLS
- SKING ALEXANDRIA
- AVIVA
- BAMBIE THUG
- BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT
- BEHEMOTH
- BLACKGOLD
- BLIND CHANNEL
- BLOODYWOOD
- BRUTUS
- CRASHFACE
- CRAWLERS
- DEAD SARA
- DISTURBED
- ELVANA
- ENOLA GAY
- EVANESCENCE
- FEVER 333
- FIXATION
- GHOST
- GRAPHIC NATURE
- GWAR
- HAWXX
- INGESTED
- I PREVAIL
- JAZMIN BEAN
- KID BOOKIE
- KID KAPICHI
- LAKE MALICE
- LORNA SHORE
- MOD SUN
- MONUMENTS
- MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
- MUNICIPAL WASTE
- NOTHING, NOWHERE
- NOVA TWINS
- PARKWAY DRIVE
- PENDULUM
- PLACEBO
- POLARIS
- PUPIL SLICER
- SEETHER SIM
- SIMPLE PLAN
- SOEN
- SOUL GLO
- STAND ATLANTIC
- SET IT OFF
- STRAY FROM THE PATH
- TAYLOR ACORN
- TERROR THE BLACKOUT
- THE DISTILLERS
- THE MEFFS
- THREE DAYS GRACE
- TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
- VV
- WITCH FEVER
- WITHIN TEMPTATION
Last year's Download festival was headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro and featured performances from the likes of A Day To Remember, Skidred, The Distillers and more.