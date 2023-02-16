Radio X Classic Rock - a brand new station has launched!

Get ready for a new station dedicated to the greatest rock ever, fronted by presenter Sunta Templeton.

Radio X, the UK’s leading station for indie, rock and alternative music, has launched a brand new radio station dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time from across the decades, fronted by presenter and music journalist, Sunta Templeton.

Radio X Classic Rock launches across the UK today, Thursday 16th February, playing the legends of rock music from Queen, Guns N'Roses, Blondie, and Thin Lizzy through to The Rolling Stones and The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Radio X Classic Rock launches across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (nationally on D2), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker by saying “play Radio X Classic Rock”, and at radiox.co.uk.

Radio X Classic Rock presenter Sunta Templeton said: "This is an actual dream come true. To quote Joan Jett, I Love Rock 'N' Roll! So I can’t wait to blast out the biggest iconic rock anthems on Radio X Classic Rock every day."

The news comes as Radio X reports 2 million weekly listeners (RAJAR Q4 2022) and has seen huge spikes for digital listening on its Global Player app for Rock Anthems and decades rock playlists.

Radio X Classic Rock joins sister station Radio X on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Radio X is going from strength to strength and we’re so pleased to launch its natural sister station. Hats off to Matt Deverson and the team for bringing our much appreciated listeners more of what they love."

Radio X’s Managing Editor Matt Deverson, said: “I’m delighted that we can bring our listeners a station dedicated to the A-Z of Classic Rock… that’s from AC/DC to Led Zeppelin! Sunta is the perfect host - a regular festival DJ, Sunta has interviewed some of the biggest rock stars across the world."

"She knows her stuff and I can’t wait for her to guide us through the greatest rock ever. So for those about to rock... We salute you.”

