Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

The musician and the actress are engaged after MGK popped the question this month at the place they fell in love.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged.

The singer and rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - went down on one knee on 11th January this year and proposed to the actress, who he has been seeing since the summer of 2020.

Sharing a video of the moment he proposed: Fox wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree

"We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

The Transformers star added: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

"…and then we drank each other’s blood".

MGK's post showed off Megan's impressive diamond and emerald ring, with the caption: "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022".

Megan Fox and MGK met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

Megan Fox's famous exes include David Gallagher, Travis Barker and Shia LaBeouf. She most notably was married to Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green for 10 years.

MGK has been romantically linked to a few famous faces including Amber Rose, Halsey, Chantel Jeffries and influencer Sommer Ray.

Megan Fox shares three sons with Brian Austin Green; Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014) and Journey River Green (born 2016).

Machine Gun Kelly shares 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex Emma Cannon who he had when he was 18.

