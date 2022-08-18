Mark Hoppus is "open to whatever the next phase is" of Blink-182

Could the musician be hinting at a reunion with former bandmate Tom DeLonge?

Mark Hoppus has revealed he's "open to whatever the next phase of Blink-182 is" after denying reports that suggested Tom DeLonge had re-joined the band.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old musician put a stop to speculation that his ex-bandmate was in the group again.

However, Hoppus has insisted he's very "hopeful" about the future and wouldn't rule anything out.

Speaking to People magazine, Hoppus - who was declared cancer-free in September 2021 - said: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is.

“I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

He revealed that he, DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, were in the same room for the first time in around five years while Hoppus was battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.

He said: “It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years.

“There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Recently, DeLonge's replacement Matt Skiba admitted he was unsure whether he's still in the trio, after which then Tom appeared to hint he had re-joined on social media.

The Alkaline Trio frontman started touring with Blink in 2015, following the second departure of Tom.

He remained in the group and went on to record two albums (2016's California and 2019's Nine) with them.

However, he did not appear on their 2020 single Quarantine, which was released amid the global pandemic.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed DeLonge had updated his Instagram bio to include: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)…"

He also posted a black-and-white photograph of the trio and simply tagged the group in the caption.

However, taking to his Discord page, Mark insisted Tom had not returned and suggested his throwback post was for sentimental reasons as Blink turned 30 that week.

He wrote: "There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of BLINK-182!

"If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official BLINK-182 outlets."