Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and more added to Concert For Ukraine bill

Manic Street Preachers and Nile Rodgers have joined the bill for the Concert For Ukraine. Picture: Press

Tom Odell, Becky Hill and The Kingdom Choir are also appearing at the special fundraiser, which takes place next week.

Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Odell, Becky Hill and The Kingdom Choir are the latest artists to be added to Concert For Ukraine.

The two hour fundraiser event for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine will be screened by ITV and STV Tuesday 29th March from 8pm.

They will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

Performing at the Concert For Ukraine will be Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter will all perform at the show next week. Picture: Press

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton are confirmed to host the concert, with will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd March) at midday from www.theticketfactory.com.

Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton will host the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Press

“In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters," says Nile Rodger. "At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family.

"I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance: ‘Music never lets you down.’"

“Like so many people, I’ve been devastated to see the events unfolding in Ukraine," adds Tom Odell. "With this in mind, I’m honoured to be a part of ITV’s Ukraine fundraising special, raising money and awareness for the people that need it the most.”

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures.

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

Concert For Ukraine will take place on Tuesday 29th March. Picture: Press

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance. The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

How To Donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal.

Some may work through trusted local partners. They are Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK and World Vision UK.