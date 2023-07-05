Machine Gun Kelly punches fan by request at Rock Werchter gig

Machine Gun Kelly punches fan at their request at Rock Werchter. Picture: 1.Didier Messens/Getty Images 2. Instagram/machinegunkelly

By Jenny Mensah

The I Think I'm Okay rap-rocker made a fan's dreams come true during his set at Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium on Saturday.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared footage of himself punching a fan during one of his shows.

The musician - whose real name is Colson Baker - was performing at Rock Werchter in Belgium on Saturday 1st July when he spotted a fan with a sign, which read: "I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face."

Speaking to the fan on stage, the I Think I'm Okay rocker, said: "Why do you want me to punch you so bad?

"I've got rings on. That s***'s gonna hurt. I dunno. It's a lose/lose for me. I dunno. I'll consider it".

Eventually, after coming down from the stage the rap rocker obliged, punching the fan lightly on the face, before screaming: "I love you!"

Watch a clip of the moment, which he captioned: "making dreams come true":

MGK's antics won't be lost on the likes of Mick Jagger, who recently praised the star as the future of rock 'n' roll.

As The Independent reported in 2022, The Rolling Stones legend talked to Swedish radio station P4 and name-dropped two artists that had caught his attention.

“In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” said the Paint It Black rocker.

"You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll."

