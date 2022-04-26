Mick Jagger thinks Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud keep rock 'n' roll alive

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman has praised the energy of the artists and said they make him think there's still "a bit of life in rock and roll".

Mick Jagger has talked about his hopes for contemporary rock stars and praised the energy of Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly.

As The Independent reports, The Rolling Stones legend talked to Swedish radio station P4 recently and revealed two artist that have caught his attention.

“In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” the Paint It Black rocker explained.

"You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll."

The Gimme Shelter singer also dispelled the rumours that The Rolling Stones' upcoming European tour dates would be their last.

"I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it,” he said.

"I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening."

The band's Sixty tour, which will take place across June and July this year, will include two homecoming shows at BST Hyde Park, London.

The trio will again be joined by Steve Jordan on drums, standing in for the late Charlie Watts, who sadly died on 24th August 2021.

As well as the usual classics like Gimme Shelter and Sympathy For The Devil, the Stones have promised to dig into their extensive back catalogue for a few "surprises".

See The Rolling Stones 2022 UK Tour Dates:

9th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

25th June American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

3rd July American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

