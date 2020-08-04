Linkin Park planning "fun stuff" for Hybrid Theory's 20th anniversary

Mike Shinoda has teased big plans for the 20th birthday of the band's debut album this year, but has urged the fanbase to "just let it happen".

Linkin Park have big plans to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, but want fans to try not to spoil the surprise.

The nu-metal rockers released Hybrid Theory on 24 October 2000, and the band's co-founder Mike Shinoda has teased the band are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the two decade milestone with the fans.

As reported by Louder Sound, the rapper, singer and instrumentalist told Kerrang's Face To Face: "We're planning some fun stuff. All I'll say is that we've put some work in – not just the band. In fact, I'd say the label and management and the folks who have been with us for a long time and worked on our stuff along the way".

The In The End rocker added: "We've done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of Hybrid Theory?’ and try to do our best to actually do a bunch of those ideas."

However Shinoda noted that the band's passionate fans are often so creative, they end up thinking of ideas better than the band themselves.

"It's always difficult. The Linkin Park fanbase is one of the most creative and active fanbases out there. The problem, for me, is that if I'm not allowed to divulge information because I want it to be a surprise, then the creative fanbase starts jumping out and imagining things.

“They come up with their own great ideas, and then once in a while, those great ideas are better than our ideas!

"So I would urge the fanbase to just let it happen and don't come up with ideas of what we ought to do, because your ideas might be better than ours.

Meanwhile, the surviving members of Linkin Park sent a cease and desist to the Trump administration last month over the use of a cover of their In The End single.

The band have also joined many bands and artists in singing an open letter calling for an end to unauthorised use of their music by politicians.

Several artists, including Mick Jagger, Green Day, Pearl Jam and Lorde have teamed together to sign a letter demanding politicians and campaigners stop using their songs without their permission.

In the document, they've asked for the Democratic and Republican national, congressional and senatorial committees to stop using their songs for their own political gain and therefore forcing the artists to explain whether they support them or not.