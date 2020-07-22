Linkin Park fans share Chester Bennington’s old political tweets amid Trump cease and desist

Fans of the late Linkin Park frontman have resurfaced some of his old tweets to prove he wouldn't have endorsed the US President after the band issued a cease and desist.

Linkin Park fans have retweeted political tweets from the late Chester Bennington to prove he was not a fan of Donald Trump.

The surviving members of the band hit the headlines this week for sending a cease and desist to the Trump administration for using their music.

While some have criticised the band for speaking out against the US President and for speaking for their frontman, many have leapt to their defence by resurfacing tweets from the Numb singer.

One such tweet from 11 December 2015 reads: "Donald Trump is a greater threat to the United States than terrorism."

Donald Trump is a greater threat to the United States than terrorism. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) December 11, 2015

Another written by the One More Light singer just five months before his passing in 2017, reads: "I repeat..... Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in".

Ronnie ronnie.. Chester hated Trump. pic.twitter.com/25ONdCmsVn — Leiko Chi (@ChiLeiko) July 19, 2020

Others came to the band's defence for speaking on behalf of the rocker and simply reminded people that Bennington was indeed open in his dislike for the US President.

Ummm actually the band can speak for Chester. — Emily (@EmilySnell85) July 19, 2020

Chester spoke for himself & was very open in his dislike of Trump, maybe you shouldn’t speak for him. — Jessykah Crosland (@JessyyMandaa) July 19, 2020

why are y’all surprised? since when has punk/metal/rock culture EVER been for conservative beliefs? that’s the whole idea. if you don’t like it then leave. — samantha 🌺 blm (@freezeurbrain_) July 19, 2020

Chester Bennington sadly lost his life to suicide three years ago on 20 July 2017, aged just 41.

Ahead of the anniversary, the surviving members of the new metal band spoke out against the use of a cover of their In The End single, which was shared by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and then retweeted by the President himself.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Jung Youth who features in the cover also took to Twitter to slam his version being used in a "propaganda video".

The artist wrote: "Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!"

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

Listen to the cover here:

