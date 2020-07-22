Linkin Park fans share Chester Bennington’s old political tweets amid Trump cease and desist

22 July 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 12:47

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs in June 2017
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs in June 2017. Picture: Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

Fans of the late Linkin Park frontman have resurfaced some of his old tweets to prove he wouldn't have endorsed the US President after the band issued a cease and desist.

Linkin Park fans have retweeted political tweets from the late Chester Bennington to prove he was not a fan of Donald Trump.

The surviving members of the band hit the headlines this week for sending a cease and desist to the Trump administration for using their music.

While some have criticised the band for speaking out against the US President and for speaking for their frontman, many have leapt to their defence by resurfacing tweets from the Numb singer.

One such tweet from 11 December 2015 reads: "Donald Trump is a greater threat to the United States than terrorism."

Another written by the One More Light singer just five months before his passing in 2017, reads: "I repeat..... Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in".

Others came to the band's defence for speaking on behalf of the rocker and simply reminded people that Bennington was indeed open in his dislike for the US President.

WATCH: Chester Bennington's isolated vocals are incredible

Chester Bennington sadly lost his life to suicide three years ago on 20 July 2017, aged just 41.

Ahead of the anniversary, the surviving members of the new metal band spoke out against the use of a cover of their In The End single, which was shared by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and then retweeted by the President himself.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

Jung Youth who features in the cover also took to Twitter to slam his version being used in a "propaganda video".

The artist wrote: "Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!"

Listen to the cover here:

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
samaritans.org

Mind
MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
mind.org.uk

Papyrus
HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141
papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
thecalmzone.net

Maytree
Tel: 020 7263 7070
maytree.org.uk

Latest On Radio X

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray on day 2 of TRNSMT Festival 2018

QUIZ: Throw away your Courteeners albums if you can't get 10/10 on this quiz

Quizzes

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Let's Go Crazy The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Dave Grohl pens powerful essay in support of teachers amid debate on reopening US schools

Foo Fighters

Marcus Mumford talks to Chris Moyles about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Croudfunder

Marcus Mumford discusses War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder
The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Mr. Brightside video and Will Smith as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Killers' Mr. Brightside mashed up with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune is epic

The Killers

Unknown Pleasures face mask

The best music-themed face masks

Features

Manchester's Gorilla venue in 2015

Manchester's The Deaf Institute and Gorilla venues saved from closure

Latest Videos

Pippa reads out her dinner invite to Michelle and Barack Obama

VIDEO: Pippa sent Michelle and Barack Obama a dinner invite

Pippa Taylor reveals she's got engaged to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Pippa shares news of her engagement to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show
Decklan McKenna sings Eels Jeannie's Diary for Radio X's Phone Covers

WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

Dom can't watch Chris Moyles' DJ set this week and he's fuming

Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set