Liam Gallagher and Adele lead tributes to England squad after Euro 2020 final

Bukayo Saka is consoled by Gareth Southgate after England lose to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

After England lose to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the stars have been praisinG Gareth Southgate and his team.

Liam Gallagher was just one of the celebrities paying tribute to the England squad last night after they lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted: "Gutted about the footy but gotta BIG UP the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans.

"That was something else... we go again on the World Cup."

Gutted about the footy but gotta BIG UP the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans that was something else we go again on the World Cup peace n love and most of all RESPECT ✊ LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Adele posted a picture of herself in an England top, adding: "You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.”

David Baddiel, whose classic Three Lions song with Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds has become the unofficial anthem of the England team, tweeted this morning (12 July): "Woken up with my own song in my head sounding this morning like a heckle.

"Can one put down hecklers in one’s own head? I suppose that’s a bit the battle of life."

Woken up with my own song in my head sounding this morning like a heckle. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 12, 2021

Idris Elba shared a photo of Bukayo Saka, who missed the final deciding penalty, with Liam offering words of consolation to the 19-year-old footballer. He tweeted: "Love Saka.

"It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.”

The England players look on from the half way line as Harry Maguire steps up to take England's second penalty. Picture: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Comedian Stephen Fry summed up the mood of the nation when he tweeted: "Alright, football gods, I’ll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I’ll fairly certainly be dead … Bah, grr, poo and bother.”

Prince William, who attended the game at Wembley Stadium with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old son Prince George - admitted it was "heartbreaking" to see the team lose 3-2 on penalties but sent a positive message to Gareth Southgate's side after congratulating the winners.

He wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

"@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come."