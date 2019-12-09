WATCH: Lewis Capaldi treats fans to £5k worth of Greggs after Glasgow gig

Lewis Capaldi paid a £5,000 tab at Greggs in Glasgow so his fans could enjoy a post-gig treat.

The Scottish singer-songwriter celebrated his homecoming show in the city by teaming up with the bakery chain's Argyle Street store after performing a sold-out gig at the nearby O2 Academy Glasgow on Saturday (7 December).

All gig-goers had to do to get their hands on one of their famous sausage rolls was to show their wristband from the gig, which read: "THE CAPALDI TAB".

Watch the Hold Me While You Wait singer announce the treat to his fans at the gig above.

Capaldi told the crowd: "As a thank you for coming tonight I've put a tab behind the local Greggs on Argyle Street for you all.

"The Bakes are on me! Steak Bakes, Vegan Sausage Rolls and doughnuts, get whatever you want. You'll just need your blue wristband after the gig."

Hundreds of fans ended up piling into the shop to grab a freebie, with one fan sharing a video of the Greggs continuing the party by playing remixes of his favourite tracks with the lights dimmed down low.

The gesture comes after Lewis was forced to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords.

The Hold Me While You Wait singer lost his voice during a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London last month, and was forced to cancel three dates in Nottingham, Norwich and Sheffield as a result.

Following his gig in Brixton, Lewis wrote to thank his fans on Instagram after they helped him get through the performance with his sore throat.

He wrote: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

"I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I've had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows. I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down. (sic)"

