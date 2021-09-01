KISS cancel four more shows as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

By Jenny Mensah

The famous rocker has contracted coronavirus after bandmate Paul Stanley also tested positive last month.

KISS have been forced to postpone four more of their tour dates after Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19.

The costumed rockers previously pulled out of their Pennsylvania after fellow bandmate Paul Stanley caught the virus last month, and now the band are self-isolating in the wake of this latest news.

Taking to social media, the Rock and Roll All Nite rockers said: "Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates.

"While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from Covid, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.’

"All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced."

Which 2021 tour dates have KISS postponed?

1 September 2021 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre - POSTPONED

2 September 2021 Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center - POSTPONED

4 September 2021 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - POSTPONED

5 September 2021 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds - POSTPONED

Simmons, 72, recently revealed that he thinks COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory by law.

"Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be," he declared.

“The idea that somebody says ‘it’s my body and my choice’ is so idiotic.

“It is not your choice, it is not your body when you come to a red light in your car. You don’t have the right to go through it just ’cause you feel like it and ‘don’t tell me what to do.’ And here’s why: because the rest of the world goes on green and stops on red. Just ’cause you feel it’s your right doesn’t give you the right."

The bassist and co-frontman added: "You don’t have the right to speak on a cell phone in your car, you don’t have the right to not put on a seat belt — you don’t have that right. You actually do not have the right to stand up in a movie theater and yell ‘fire’ just because you think it’s freedom of speech.

"You don’t have that right. That’s called incitement to riot. There are all sorts of rights you don’t have."

