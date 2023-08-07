John Gosling, keyboard player with The Kinks, dies aged 75

John Gosling with The Kinks in 1976, shortly after the release of their Schoolboys In Disgrace album: Mick Avory, Ray Davies, John Dalton, John Gosling, Dave Davies. Picture: Gems/Redferns/Getty Images

The musician joined the group in 1970 and played on their hits Lola and Apeman.

The Kinks' long-term keyboard player John Gosling has died at the age of 75.

The legendary band took to social media on Saturday (5th August) to announce the passing of the musician, who joined the group in 1970.

Gosling played on some of the band's biggest hits, including Lola and Apeman, appearing on the albums Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (1970); the Percy soundtrack (1971); Muswell Hillbillies (1971); Everybody's In Show-Biz (1972); Perservation Acts 1 & 2 (1973/4); Soap Opera (1975); Schoolboys In Disgrace (1975); Sleepwalker (1977) and Misfits (1978).

The band said on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family."

Gosling's former bandmates also paid glowing tributes to the musician.

Ray Davies - the band's lead vocalist and main songwriter - said: "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John."

Ray's brother and Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has admitted to having a "deep affection" for his former bandmate.

He said: "I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us.

"I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

John Gosling playing keyboards with The Kinks at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, June 1972. Picture: Jorgen Angel/Redferns/Getty

Meanwhile, Kinks drummer Mick Avory said of Gosling: "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour... which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him...."

Gosling left The Kinks in 1977 and in 1994, he became a founding member of the band The Kast Off Kinks, which also included Avory, Jim Rodford, John Dalton and Dave Clarke.

Gosling stayed in the band until he retired in 2008.