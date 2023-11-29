IDLES announce 2024 world tour including Alexandra Palace date

On Air Now
29 November 2023, 18:56 | Updated: 29 November 2023, 19:13
Joe Talbot and co are set to embark on a huge string of dates next year, which includes a gig at Ally Pally. Find out how to buy tickets.
IDLES have announced an epic world tour for 2024.
The Bristol-formed band will bring their ferocious live performances across the world, with dates that will see them play some of their biggest shows in North America to-date, shows in South America and a UK & Irish leg, which will include a gig at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.
The dates add to their previously announced shows in Asia and Europe and will support their forthcoming album, TANGK, which is released on 16th February next year.
See their full dates below and how to buy tickets.
💥 NEW 2024 UK, IE, US, CAN & MX TOUR DATES 💥— I D L E S (@idlesband) November 29, 2023
Pre-sale starts at 10am local times on 5th Dec. Pre-order TANGK via https://t.co/O5r1rykRq2 before 5pm GMT on 4th Dec to gain access.
General sale for all dates starts at 9am local times on 8th Dec. pic.twitter.com/9WxNkqCwC3
Visit idlesband.com for more.
TANGK follows IDLES’ 2021 album CRAWLER which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations - building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.
From it comes DANCER, the first cut from the album, which was unleashed last month and features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.
IDLES - DANCER (Official Video)