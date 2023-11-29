IDLES announce 2024 world tour including Alexandra Palace date

IDLES are haded out on dates next year. Picture: Tom Ham

Joe Talbot and co are set to embark on a huge string of dates next year, which includes a gig at Ally Pally. Find out how to buy tickets.

IDLES have announced an epic world tour for 2024.

The Bristol-formed band will bring their ferocious live performances across the world, with dates that will see them play some of their biggest shows in North America to-date, shows in South America and a UK & Irish leg, which will include a gig at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.

The dates add to their previously announced shows in Asia and Europe and will support their forthcoming album, TANGK, which is released on 16th February next year.

See their full dates below and how to buy tickets.

💥 NEW 2024 UK, IE, US, CAN & MX TOUR DATES 💥



Pre-sale starts at 10am local times on 5th Dec. Pre-order TANGK via https://t.co/O5r1rykRq2 before 5pm GMT on 4th Dec to gain access.



General sale for all dates starts at 9am local times on 8th Dec. pic.twitter.com/9WxNkqCwC3 — I D L E S (@idlesband) November 29, 2023

See IDLES' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

JULY 2024 - JUST ADDED

12th - Cardiff, Castle

13th - Halifax, The Piece Hall

20th - Margate, Margate Summer Series

21st - Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

17th - Belfast, Telegraph

19th - Dublin, Olympia

23rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25th - Nottingham, Rock City

29th - London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

1st - Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

7th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

See IDLES' other 2024 dates:

DECEMBER 2023:

1st - Hong Kong,Clockenflap

2nd - Bangkok, Maho Rasop Festival

FEBRUARY 2024:

29th - Porto, Super Bock Arena

MARCH:

1st - Madrid, Wizinik

2nd - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

5th - Milan, Alcatraz

7th - Paris, Zenith

8th - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

9th - Antwerp, Lotto Arena

11th - Prague, SaSaZu

12th - Luxembourg, Rockhal

14th - Zurich, Halle 622

15th - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16th - Hamburg, Sporthalle

18th - Stockholm, Annexet

19th - Copenhagen, KB Hallen

21st - Cologne, Palladium

22nd - Munich, Zenith

23rd - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024 - JUST ADDED

3rd - Vancouver, PNE Forum

4th - Portland, Roseland Theater

7th - Seattle, Paramount Theatre

10th - Oakland, Fox Theater

11th - San Francisco, The Warfield

13th - Hollywood, Palladium

18th - Denver, The Mission Ballroom

21st - Austin, Moody Amphitheater

22nd - Houston, White Oak Music Hall

23rd - Dallas, South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024 - JUST ADDED

10th - Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

11th - Orlando, House of Blues

13th - New Orleans, The Fillmore

SEPTEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

14th - Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

15th - Atlanta, Tabernacle

18th - Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21st - Montreal, MTELUS

24th - Boston, Roadrunner

OCTOBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

1st - Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

2nd - Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

4th - Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

How to buy IDLES tickets:

Fans who pre-order the band’s upcoming album TANGK here will receive access to a pre-sale.

will receive access to a pre-sale. Remaining tickets will go on general sale from Friday 8th December from 9am.

Visit idlesband.com for more.

TANGK follows IDLES’ 2021 album CRAWLER which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations - building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

From it comes DANCER, the first cut from the album, which was unleashed last month and features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.