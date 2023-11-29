IDLES announce 2024 world tour including Alexandra Palace date

IDLES
IDLES are haded out on dates next year. Picture: Tom Ham

Joe Talbot and co are set to embark on a huge string of dates next year, which includes a gig at Ally Pally. Find out how to buy tickets.

IDLES have announced an epic world tour for 2024.

The Bristol-formed band will bring their ferocious live performances across the world, with dates that will see them play some of their biggest shows in North America to-date, shows in South America and a UK & Irish leg, which will include a gig at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.

The dates add to their previously announced shows in Asia and Europe and will support their forthcoming album, TANGK, which is released on 16th February next year.

See their full dates below and how to buy tickets.

See IDLES' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

JULY 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 12th - Cardiff, Castle
  • 13th - Halifax, The Piece Hall
  • 20th - Margate, Margate Summer Series
  • 21st - Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 17th - Belfast, Telegraph
  • 19th - Dublin, Olympia
  • 23rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 25th - Nottingham, Rock City
  • 29th - London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 1st - Brighton, The Brighton Centre
  • 3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy
  • 6th - Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 7th - Manchester, O2 Apollo

See IDLES' other 2024 dates:

DECEMBER 2023:

  • 1st - Hong Kong,Clockenflap
  • 2nd - Bangkok, Maho Rasop Festival

FEBRUARY 2024:

  • 29th - Porto, Super Bock Arena

MARCH:

  • 1st - Madrid, Wizinik
  • 2nd - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
  • 5th - Milan, Alcatraz
  • 7th - Paris, Zenith
  • 8th - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
  • 9th - Antwerp, Lotto Arena
  • 11th - Prague, SaSaZu
  • 12th - Luxembourg, Rockhal
  • 14th - Zurich, Halle 622
  • 15th - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
  • 16th - Hamburg, Sporthalle
  • 18th - Stockholm, Annexet
  • 19th - Copenhagen, KB Hallen
  • 21st - Cologne, Palladium
  • 22nd - Munich, Zenith
  • 23rd - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 3rd - Vancouver, PNE Forum
  • 4th - Portland, Roseland Theater
  • 7th - Seattle, Paramount Theatre
  • 10th - Oakland, Fox Theater
  • 11th - San Francisco, The Warfield
  • 13th - Hollywood, Palladium
  • 18th - Denver, The Mission Ballroom
  • 21st - Austin, Moody Amphitheater
  • 22nd - Houston, White Oak Music Hall
  • 23rd - Dallas, South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 10th - Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
  • 11th - Orlando, House of Blues
  • 13th - New Orleans, The Fillmore

SEPTEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 14th - Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
  • 15th - Atlanta, Tabernacle
  • 18th - Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
  • 20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • 21st - Montreal, MTELUS
  • 24th - Boston, Roadrunner

OCTOBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

  • 1st - Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
  • 2nd - Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
  • 4th - Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

How to buy IDLES tickets:

  • Fans who pre-order the band’s upcoming album TANGK here will receive access to a pre-sale.
  • Remaining tickets will go on general sale from Friday 8th December from 9am.

Visit idlesband.com for more.

TANGK follows IDLES’ 2021 album CRAWLER which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations - building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

From it comes DANCER, the first cut from the album, which was unleashed last month and features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.

IDLES - DANCER (Official Video)

