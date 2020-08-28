Hyundai Mercury Prize to hold Tim's Twitter Listening Parties

Laure Marling in 2020. Picture: Press

Nominees including Laura Marling, Porridge Radio and Sports Team will be part of the special series.

Some of the albums nominated for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize are to be celebrated in a series of Listening Parties held by Tim Burgess on Twitter.

During lockdown Tim's Twitter Listening Party has become a regular event for music fans, who have come together on the social media platform to play and comment on a particular album, often with contributions from the artists themselves.

David Bowie, Blur, Biffy Clyro, CHVRCHES, Royal Blood, The Smiths, Pixies, New Order and The Strokes are just some of the artists whose work has been enjoyed communally.

Now, the annual Hyundai Mercury Prize will be showcasing some of the best new albums of 2020 with a series of Twitter listening parties in September.

The format is simple - stream or play the chosen album at the allocated started time and follow Tim and the relevant artists as they tweet along. Listeners can ask questions and share their thoughts on each album using the official hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.

The schedule for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize Tim's Twitter Listening Parties is as follows:

Wednesday 2 September

8pm Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter

9pm Moses Boyd - Dark Matter

Thursday 3 September

7pm Georgia - Seeking Thrills

8pm Anna Meredith - FIBS

9pm Porridge Radio - Every Bad

Wednesday 9 September

8pm Lanterns on the Lake - Spook The Herd



Thursday 10 September

9pm Sports Team - Deep Down Happy

After each party, the Twitter conversations will be archived on timstwitterlisteningparty.com.

The winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced on 24 September.

See the full list of 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year:

Anna Meredith FIBS

Charli XCX how i’m feeling now

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Georgia Seeking Thrills

Kano Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns on the Lake Spook the Herd

Laura Marling Song for Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd Dark Matter

Porridge Radio Every Bad

Sports Team Deep Down Happy

Stormzy Heavy is the Head