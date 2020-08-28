Hyundai Mercury Prize to hold Tim's Twitter Listening Parties
Nominees including Laura Marling, Porridge Radio and Sports Team will be part of the special series.
Some of the albums nominated for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize are to be celebrated in a series of Listening Parties held by Tim Burgess on Twitter.
During lockdown Tim's Twitter Listening Party has become a regular event for music fans, who have come together on the social media platform to play and comment on a particular album, often with contributions from the artists themselves.
David Bowie, Blur, Biffy Clyro, CHVRCHES, Royal Blood, The Smiths, Pixies, New Order and The Strokes are just some of the artists whose work has been enjoyed communally.
Now, the annual Hyundai Mercury Prize will be showcasing some of the best new albums of 2020 with a series of Twitter listening parties in September.
The format is simple - stream or play the chosen album at the allocated started time and follow Tim and the relevant artists as they tweet along. Listeners can ask questions and share their thoughts on each album using the official hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.
The schedule for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize Tim's Twitter Listening Parties is as follows:
Wednesday 2 September
8pm Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter
9pm Moses Boyd - Dark Matter
Thursday 3 September
7pm Georgia - Seeking Thrills
8pm Anna Meredith - FIBS
9pm Porridge Radio - Every Bad
Wednesday 9 September
8pm Lanterns on the Lake - Spook The Herd
Thursday 10 September
9pm Sports Team - Deep Down Happy
After each party, the Twitter conversations will be archived on timstwitterlisteningparty.com.
The winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced on 24 September.
See the full list of 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year:
Anna Meredith FIBS
Charli XCX how i’m feeling now
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Georgia Seeking Thrills
Kano Hoodies All Summer
Lanterns on the Lake Spook the Herd
Laura Marling Song for Our Daughter
Michael Kiwanuka KIWANUKA
Moses Boyd Dark Matter
Porridge Radio Every Bad
Sports Team Deep Down Happy
Stormzy Heavy is the Head