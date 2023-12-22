How to listen to Radio X Record Of The Year 2023

We asked you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2023- and we'll be playing your favourites New Year's Eve!

By Radio X

What a year 2023 has been.

We've seen some amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Blur, Royal Blood, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood, Paramore and The Killers - PLUS the return of both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones!

But what's been the biggest tune of 2023?

The song of 2023. The Radio X Record Of The Year.

We asked you to vote for your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week - and you did so in your thousands.

On New Year's Eve, 31st December at 1pm, Polly James will play your top songs in order of preference during a special show right before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

You can listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year 2023 playlist on Global Player now - a special selection of all the tracks that are in the running.

Last year, Radio X listeners named Say My Name by The Lathums as the Record Of The Year 2022 The single by the Wigan lads was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.