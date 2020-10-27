Harry Styles to invest in new arena for Manchester

Harry Styles poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The One Direction star says he's "coming home" as he invests in the new Co-op Live venue in the city.

Harry Styles says that he feels like he's "coming home" after investing in a new live music arena in Manchester.

The 26-year-old One Direction star is "proud and excited" to also be helping with the design and development of Co-op Live, a £350 million venue which will have a capacity of 23,500 when it opens on Manchester City Football Club's Etihad Campus in 2023.

Styles - who grew up in nearby Holmes Chapel in Cheshire - said: "Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home."

The star told The Financial Times: "I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."

The American company who are building the venue, Oak View Group, say the singer is actively involved in the development of the project", and that his "advice and consultation is going to be invaluable".

The singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor, said: "Obviously I’m not an expert architecturally, in terms of building an arena.

“I guess the weight of my involvement falls into the idea of what you want backstage as an artist. People operate in different ways after a show. Some people like a quiet space, some people like a place where you can invite all your friends.”

He also added: "It feels like full circle for me to be doing this. My first job was with the Co-op, it was delivering papers for them."