Hard-Fi announce London reunion show for October 2022

Hard Fi have announced a one-off show for 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Richard Archer and co have confirmed that they will be reuniting for a one-off show later this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hard-Fi have confirmed that they will play their first live show since 2014 later this year.

The band - fronted by Richard Archer and best known for their hits Living For The Weekend, Hard To Beat and Cash Machine - will play the O2 Forum, Kentish Town on 1st October 2022.

Tickets for what is being described as a "standalone show" will go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th April via MyTicket.co.uk.

The show will feature Hard-Fi's original line-up of Richard Archer (vocals and guitar), Ross Phillips (guitar), Kai Stephens (bass) and Steve Kemp (drums). Support at the show will come from the band's friend, Roots Manuva.

Archer said: "It's fair to say it's been a while since we've all played together so we're all really excited to be getting on stage again.

"It's a Saturday night so hopefully we can recapture the spirit of those gigs back in the day. We may even throw out one or two new numbers into the mix. The Forum is one the classic venues to play, so it's going to be a special night for everyone."

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 29th (with 02 presale 10am Weds 27th) tune in to our full band live stream on Thursday evening at 9pm (all times UK) See you down the front!https://t.co/VLewbbj1OJ pic.twitter.com/3RkIBJaBeh — Hard-Fi💙 (@HARD_FI) April 25, 2022

Two weeks ago, posters appeared on the London Underground, hinting at an announcement.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the famous camera symbol, which features on the cover art for their 2005 Stars Of CCTV album, and began sharing their snaps on social media.

READ MORE: What happened to your favourite indie bands of the 00s?

Hard Fi's debut studio album Stars of CCTV was released on 4th July 2005.

Five months later, the Mercury Prize-nominated record reached number one on the UK Albums Chart in January 2006, manly due to the release of their Cash Machine single.

The album - which also included the well-known singles Tied up Too Tight, Hard to Beat and Living for the Weekend - has sold 1.2 million copies worldwide

They went on to release three studio albums in total, following up with Once Upon a Time in the West in 2007 and Killer Sounds in 2011.

The band - who were formed in 2003 in Staines-upon-Thames - unveiled a greatest hits compilation Hard-Fi: Best of 2004 – 2014 - on 27th January 2014 and haven't shared any other official music since then.